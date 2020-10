You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Firefighters save American flag from flames as Glass Fire engulfs winery in California



Firefighters from Fremont Fire Department Engine 558 saved an American flag from the flames at the Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, Calif. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago Zotter Chocolates having a bit of a meltdown after shipment issues with USPS



The owner of Zotter Chocolate USA says the United States Postal Service is causing her business to have a bit of a meltdown. Due to delayed shipments and improper deliveries, the chocolate bars are.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:38 Published 2 days ago Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert



Julie Norman, lecturer at University College London's Centre on US Politicsreacts to the news that Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this