Canada: Ontario Issues A New COVID-19 Screening Tool For Workplaces - WeirFoulds LLP

Mondaq Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
On September 25, 2020, the Ontario Ministry of Health issued Version 1 of the COVID-19 Screening Tool for Workplaces (Business and Organizations) (the "Screening Tool").
Canada: New (and Mandatory) COVID-19 Screening Tool For Workplaces - Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

 Effective September 25, 2020, all businesses in Ontario must screen workers and essential visitors who enter their premises. Workers include staff, students,...
