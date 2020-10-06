Luxembourg: Covid-19: Certain Belgian Cross-border Workers Are Excluded From The Amicable Agreement Reached In Response To The Covid-19 Health Measures - ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

In order to take into account the impact of homeworking due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Luxembourg signed an amicable tax agreement with Belgium on 19 May 2020 regarding the taxation of Luxembourg cross-border workers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What is the job support scheme?



A job support scheme is at the heart of the Chancellor's new package ofCovid-19 support measures, offering a fresh financial lifeline to workers andbusinesses as they prepare for a tough winter ahead... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

