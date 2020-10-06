|
Luxembourg: Covid-19: Certain Belgian Cross-border Workers Are Excluded From The Amicable Agreement Reached In Response To The Covid-19 Health Measures - ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
In order to take into account the impact of homeworking due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Luxembourg signed an amicable tax agreement with Belgium on 19 May 2020 regarding the taxation of Luxembourg cross-border workers.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this