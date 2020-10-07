United States: Financing Your Way Out Of A Pandemic: How Two Airport Companies Restructured Their Debt To Withstand An Economic Crisis - Mayer Brown
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () In a pair of private exchange offers consummated in May 2020, airport operating companies owned by Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) in Argentina and Uruguay were able to restructure their existing debt securities.
India is staring at its sharpest growth contraction on record. With more than five million Covid-19 cases so far, the country has announced a nearly 24 per cent slump in its economy in the three months to the end of June this year. Experts fear further disruptions in growth as businesses continue to...