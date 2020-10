You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Canada: The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program: An Overview - Stikeman Elliott LLP On April 24, 2020, the Government of Canada announced that, in partnership with the provinces and territories, it will be providing relief to landlords who agree...

Mondaq 1 week ago



Canada: CECRA Program: Closed To New Applicants But Extensions Still Available For Existing Applicants - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP Further to our May 21 legal update, the terms of the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) for small businesses program continued to evolve over...

Mondaq 4 days ago





Tweets about this