|
|
|
United States: Prosecution Pointer 246 - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Seeking early publication of a patent application? If so, a request for an early publication must be accompanied by the publication fee set forth in 37 CFR 1.18(d).
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
United States: Prosecution Pointer 247 - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
If you would like assignee information data to be published on a patent application publication, the information must be provided on the application transmittal...
Mondaq
|
United States: The History And Purpose Of Section 1782: Will Courts Permit Discovery Into Documents Located Abroad? - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
For 72 years, the US has permitted foreign parties access to US discovery procedures for use in foreign proceedings. Through 28 USC §1782, parties with an...
Mondaq
|
United States: A Major Decision Evaluating The Effect Of A Skinny Label In A Post-Launch, Non-Hatch Waxman Litigation, Jury Trial World - Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
In GlaxoSmithKline LLC v. Teva Pharm. USA, Inc., Slip Op. No. 2018-1976 (Fed. Cir. Oct. 2, 2020), a majority (Judges Newman and Moore) of the U.S. Court of...
Mondaq
Tweets about this
|