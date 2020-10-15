Global  
 

United States: The Job Support Scheme - FTI Consulting

Mondaq Thursday, 15 October 2020
The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ends on 31 October, and the new Job Support Scheme (the "Scheme") starts on 1 November 2020.
