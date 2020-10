Canada: Fetal Surveillance In Labour, A Review Of SOGC 2020 Guideline 396: Oversights, Omissions And Opportunities Squandered - Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

New guidelines for fetal surveillance in labour, Clinical Practice Guideline No. 396, were issued by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada (SOGC) in March 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this