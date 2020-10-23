UK: COVID-19: Chancellor Announces New "Job Support Scheme" To Follow Furlough Scheme - Clyde & Co

Global  
 

UK: COVID-19: Chancellor Announces New "Job Support Scheme" To Follow Furlough Scheme

Mondaq Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new Job Support Scheme that will replace the furlough scheme when it ends on 31 October.
 Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of...

