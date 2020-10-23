UK: COVID-19: Chancellor Announces New "Job Support Scheme" To Follow Furlough Scheme - Clyde & Co
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
44 minutes ago) The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new Job Support Scheme that will replace the furlough scheme when it ends on 31 October.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
20 hours ago
Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of...
Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses 03:27
Highlights from the Government's Covid-19 press conference
Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11 Published 12 hours ago
Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close
Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to closeunder new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds of their wages paid bythe Government, the Chancellor has announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago
