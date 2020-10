United States: The WeChat Ban: Where We Are Now And How May It Impact International Construction, Manufacturers, And Equipment Suppliers - Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

On August 6, President Trump issued an executive order banning WeChat, a Chinese app developed by parent company Tencent Holdings Ltd. that combines the capabilities of other social media, ride sharing, and payment apps. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US banning use of TikTok and WeChat



The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the nationalsecurity of the United States”. The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned byNovember 12, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on September 18, 2020

Tweets about this