Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: US Withdraws From The World Health Organisation - Volterra Fietta

Mondaq Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
On 7 July 2020, the United States notified the United Nations' Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO), effective on 6 July 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Health Headlines - 10-20-20

Health Headlines - 10-20-20 02:05

 In today's health headlines we talk about a fall surge of COVID-19 cases that will impact many in the United States. We talk about what we can do to keep people safe. 20 States have seen a large increase in cases over the past week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing' [Video]

Buttigieg Slams Trump Jr. For Saying COVID-19 Deaths Are 'Almost Nothing'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg lashed out at the eldest son of President Donald Trump on Friday. On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. falsely minimized the deaths related to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters Behind Closed Doors Campaign Plans To Contest Individual Ballots

For months, President Donald Trump has trailed Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the polls. At the same time, Trump has incessantly stirred fears of widespread voter fraud, despite consistently being..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:42Published
9 Most Affordable Ski Resorts in the United States [Video]

9 Most Affordable Ski Resorts in the United States

Think a ski vacation is out of your budget? Think again — here are the nine most affordable ski resorts in the United States.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this