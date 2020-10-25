|
Ireland: Introduction Of The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A – Temporary Restrictions) (COVID-19) (No. 8) Regulations 2020 – Construction Confirmed To Remain Operational Under Level 5 Restrictions - Philip Lee
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
On Monday this week the Government announced that Ireland will enter into Level 5 of the framework of restrictions provided for in the ‘Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with COVID-19
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this