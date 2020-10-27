Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: COVID-19: Further Extension To The UK's Job Support Scheme - Proskauer Rose LLP

Mondaq Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
As coronavirus infection rates rise and restrictions tighten across the UK, the UK Chancellor has extended the Job Support Scheme (again).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published
Sunak announces job support scheme expansion [Video]

Sunak announces job support scheme expansion

The Chancellor has announced the expansion of the job support scheme for businesses that are facing closure.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:31Published
Coronavirus: Job Support Scheme released [Video]

Coronavirus: Job Support Scheme released

Rishi Sunak has unveiled a scheme to support wages during the pandemic, but admitted that it will leave many with an uncertain future.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:17Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: COVID-19: Extension Of The UK's Job Support Scheme - Proskauer Rose LLP

 As lockdowns loom across the land with the introduction of a three-tier system of restrictions based on local COVID-19 alert levels, at the highest alert level...
Mondaq


Tweets about this

millionmonkey

Texas Vet Vote Blue Joe Biden and Kamala Harris RT @ThisisCodyT: Disneyland is closed until further notice, threats of another civil war happening, the United States surging in covid 19 c… 2 hours ago

ThisisCodyT

BLACK LIVES MATTER Disneyland is closed until further notice, threats of another civil war happening, the United States surging in cov… https://t.co/MNRFTTEB3p 2 hours ago

chrisroa

Chris Washes His Hands On Sunday, the United States reported its highest seven-day average – 68,767 – of new daily coronavirus cases since… https://t.co/SULgzOeVbj 3 hours ago

AndrewBartletta

Andrew Bartlett @coneyburn @ThomasWenn Sure, but this is one stage (many stages) further, yes? I mean, countries have had different… https://t.co/Cx63Qs8QKu 2 days ago

PhillyThompson

PGT Re the colossal f/up on COVID: “If sustained, the recent increase in coronavirus infections in the United States, E… https://t.co/EOgXapEHHe 2 days ago

JillKerby

Jill Kerby RT @muirtheimhne: Further compelling evidence in this ⁦@NatureMedicine⁩ paper of the major life-saving impact of wearing masks. Modeling C… 2 days ago

mwhite2478

Marley @kylegriffin1 Breaking news: The President of the United States of America is doubling down today stating again tha… https://t.co/T23WiB46H7 2 days ago

muirtheimhne

Brian MacCraith Further compelling evidence in this ⁦@NatureMedicine⁩ paper of the major life-saving impact of wearing masks. Mode… https://t.co/NT8WXBwKl3 3 days ago