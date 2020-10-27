|
|
|
United States: COVID-19: Further Extension To The UK's Job Support Scheme - Proskauer Rose LLP
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
As coronavirus infection rates rise and restrictions tighten across the UK, the UK Chancellor has extended the Job Support Scheme (again).
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference
Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11Published
|
|
Coronavirus: Job Support Scheme released
Rishi Sunak has unveiled a scheme to support wages during the pandemic, but admitted that it will leave many with an uncertain future.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 03:17Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|