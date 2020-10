💙🖐💙Carol-italoantcarol💙🖐💙 RT @vanativ557: @RVAT2020 Yes, Katie! What kind of country do we have when we don't want our children or grandchildren to hear the kinds o… 2 hours ago

Annie @RVAT2020 Yes, Katie! What kind of country do we have when we don't want our children or grandchildren to hear the… https://t.co/AWU4BThlPa 5 hours ago

abdolreza @hrw How long will it take for the people of Afghanistan to rebuild their culture? to endure all kinds of freedom o… https://t.co/nnVGnDHEaE 7 hours ago

Asst. Sec. State Albie Duncan @pietercleppe @TimFullerton She wasn't asked what her ideology is, she was asked if the concept of open communicati… https://t.co/mnXLlv04c1 12 hours ago

Brookings Metro In a new report, @BrookingsInst report authors David Victor and @MarkMuro1 have assembled a review of city emission… https://t.co/5QGOhhhTtQ 2 days ago

🌊🙏🏾HopeUnited #RESIST✊🏾💙 @SANJOSEMAILMAN My friendly neighborhood mailman, I feel ya buddy. I served our country for 20yrs in the United Sta… https://t.co/iddEwn3AP7 3 days ago

Brookings Metro In a new report, @BrookingsInst report authors David Victor and @MarkMuro1 have assembled a review of city emission… https://t.co/NY9FdA5sZw 3 days ago