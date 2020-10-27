United States: Michigan Grants Business And Worker Protections Related To COVID-19 - Littler Mendelson

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Health Headlines - 10-20-20



In today's health headlines we talk about a fall surge of COVID-19 cases that will impact many in the United States. We talk about what we can do to keep people safe. 20 States have seen a large.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 02:05 Published 6 days ago Michigan Bans Open Carry Of Guns At Specific Locations On Election Day



The state of Michigan has banned the open carry of guns within "100 feet of a polling place on election day. The ban also extends to clerk's offices and absent voter counting board on Election Day... Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Worker's Fingers Slashed By Trump Sign Lined With Razor Blades



A municipal worker in Commerce Township, Michigan, had to get 13 stitches just for trying to do his job. He was trying to move a Trump 2020 campaign sign, as it was violating a city ordinance. It.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this