United States: Michigan Grants Business And Worker Protections Related To COVID-19 - Littler Mendelson

Mondaq Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
On October 22, 2020, Governor Whitmer signed multiple bills that protect Michigan employers that are in compliance with COVID-19-related laws, including agency orders...
