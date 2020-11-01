Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK: COVID-19: Government Extends Job Support Scheme And Provides Further Guidance - Clyde & Co

Mondaq Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
On 22 October, the UK government announced significant changes to the Job Support Scheme which comes into effect on 1st November, replacing the Job Retention Scheme
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Furlough scheme to end on October 31

Furlough scheme to end on October 31 01:55

 The Government’s furlough scheme will end on October 31. The package wasinitially implemented to support livelihoods and protect jobs as thecoronavirus pandemic took hold. In June 29.5% of the country’s workers werebenefiting from the scheme, and in may the number of jobs furloughed peaked at8.9...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: VC Niti Aayog [Video]

Govt to provide production-linked incentives to more sectors: VC Niti Aayog

The Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar attended the 34th annual conference of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), focusing on the theme 'Achieving Sustainable Growth..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
Harsh Vardhan launches scheme to support women scientists [Video]

Harsh Vardhan launches scheme to support women scientists

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also heads Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched a Department of Science and Technology (DST) scheme, titled "SERB-POWER (Science and Engineering..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this