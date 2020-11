Canada: Stay Here Or There? Recent Direction From The Québec Court Of Appeal On Stays In Proposed Parallel Class Proceedings - Bennett Jones LLP Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The Québec Court of Appeal recently released a decision in Micron Technology Inc. c Hazan, 2020 QCCA 1104, that could have important implications for defendants seeking to have proposed class... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this