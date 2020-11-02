United States: New, Expanded Job Support Scheme Replaces Furlough Scheme - Littler Mendelson

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harsh Vardhan launches scheme to support women scientists



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also heads Ministry of Science and Technology, has launched a Department of Science and Technology (DST) scheme, titled "SERB-POWER (Science and Engineering.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published 3 days ago Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference



Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:11 Published 2 weeks ago Chancellor announces new wage support for businesses forced to close



Workers in pubs, restaurants and other businesses which are forced to closeunder new coronavirus restrictions will have two thirds of their wages paid bythe Government, the Chancellor has announced. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this