You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor



President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols. At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges



Former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates served as a cooperating witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. President Donald Trump and his campaign were investigated for.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package



Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this