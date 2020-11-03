Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Congress should exempt Puerto Rico from shipping law, ABA House says

ABA Journal Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
A nearly century-old shipping regulation is hampering Puerto Rico's economic and physical recovery in the wake of Hurricane Maria last year, and Congress should enact…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:42Published

Tweets about this