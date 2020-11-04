Global  
 

Canada: Finality, Finally: Adir And Servier Canada Inc. Confirm Their Perindopril Win - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP

Mondaq Wednesday, 4 November 2020
The 14 year perindopril litigation in Canada is over, with Adir and Servier Canada Inc. (collectively "Servier") emerging victorious against Apotex Inc...
