Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: New Jersey Employers Must Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Safety Protocols By November 5, 2020 - Duane Morris LLP

Mondaq Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
On October 28, 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 192, which requires employers to implement certain safety measures designed to protect employees, customers and others against exposure to COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins 00:34

 Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cruise Industry Cancels Sailings Through End Of Year, Despite New CDC Safety Guidelines [Video]

Cruise Industry Cancels Sailings Through End Of Year, Despite New CDC Safety Guidelines

US cruise lines will not restart operations before the end of the year despite new safety guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:42Published
Concerns Over Second Wave Has New Jersey Residents Braving Cold, Long Lines For Free COVID Tests [Video]

Concerns Over Second Wave Has New Jersey Residents Braving Cold, Long Lines For Free COVID Tests

There are growing fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey. It has lead to long lines at testing sites throughout the state. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published
Election Day In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut: Here's What To Expect At The Polls [Video]

Election Day In New York, New Jersey And Connecticut: Here's What To Expect At The Polls

The impressive early voter turnout has made it pretty clear that this year’s general election has been unlike any other, as efforts have been put in place to protect voters from the threat of..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: New Jersey Governor Issues New COVID-19 Mitigation Protocols - Ford & Harrison LLP

 Yesterday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued Executive Order 192 ("EO 192"), creating additional COVID-19 mitigation protocols for New Jersey employers that...
Mondaq

United States: COVID-19: NJ Announces COVID Centric Private Employer Work Safety Rules Effective November 6, 2020 - Duane Morris LLP

 Pursuant to a new executive order, the Murphy administration is setting up statewide COVID-19 safety standards for private sector employers, and a means to...
Mondaq


Tweets about this