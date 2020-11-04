United States: New Jersey Employers Must Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Safety Protocols By November 5, 2020 - Duane Morris LLP
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () On October 28, 2020, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order 192, which requires employers to implement certain safety measures designed to protect employees, customers and others against exposure to COVID-19.
