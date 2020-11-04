Canada: Ontario Courts Consider Force Majeure Clause In The Context Of COVID-19 - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

In Durham Sports Barn Inc. Bankruptcy Proposal, 2020 ONSC 5938 (Durham), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the Court) found in favour of the landlord when interpreting a commercial... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

