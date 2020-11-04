Canada: Ability To Hold Virtual Meetings For Ontario Not-for-profit Corporations Extended Until May 31, 2021 - Miller Thomson LLP Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On October 1, 2020, Ontario passed Regulation 544/20 under the Corporations Act (the "Regulation"), extending the ability for corporations to hold Member, Board and Board Committee meetings electronically until May 31, 2021. 👓 View full article

