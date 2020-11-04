United States: Ransomware Epidemic During The Pandemic. Cyber Insurance And State Actors. Cyberstalking. Don't Exaggerate Election Meddling. Reflections On National Cybersecurity Awareness Month - Cooley LLP
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Ransomware becomes endemic in the healthcare sector. Cyber metaphors--we read a good one this morning. Does your cyber insurance indemnify you against state-sponsored attacks? ...
GOP Rep. Don Bacon is facing off against Democrat Kara Eastman in a re-match for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Bacon defeated Eastman in 2018 in the general election by just two points. Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District is home to Douglas County and the state's largest city, Omaha. The...
Christina Tellez loves her 9-month-old twin boys and when she found out she was pregnant she also found out about the Nurse Family Partnership program. The state funded national program is designed to..