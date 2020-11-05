Global  
 

United States: Do Telecommuters Working In Another State Owe New York State Income Taxes? - Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Mondaq Thursday, 5 November 2020
New York State recently issued new tax guidance for telecommuters providing answers to questions about the impact of COVID-19 on their New York State and New York City personal income tax liability.
