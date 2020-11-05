Canada: Equator Principles 4: New Guidance For Indigenous Engagement In Project Financing - Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On September 23, 2020, the Equator Principles Association released a series of guidance notes to support the implementation of the updated Equator Principles (EP4), which came into full effect on... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

