Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: Precedential No. 38: Floyd Mayweather T.k.o.'d: TTAB Affirms Failure-to-Function Refusal Of PAST PRESENT FUTURE For T-shirts - Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

Mondaq Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr., suffered a TTAB t.k.o. (trademark knock-out) in his bout to register the phrase PAST PRESENT FUTURE for "T-shirts."...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The past, present and future of nicotine addiction | Mitch Zeller [Video]

The past, present and future of nicotine addiction | Mitch Zeller

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, killing more people each year than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, murder and suicide combined...

Credit: TED     Duration: 17:30Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: Precedential No. 36: TTAB Affirms Failure-To-Function Refusal Of TEXAS LOVE For T-Shirts, Rejects Equal Protection Argument - Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

 The Board upheld a failure-to-function refusal of TEXAS LOVE for "hats, shirts," finding that the phrase "only serves as an expression of a concept or sentiment,...
Mondaq