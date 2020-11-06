United States: Precedential No. 38: Floyd Mayweather T.k.o.'d: TTAB Affirms Failure-to-Function Refusal Of PAST PRESENT FUTURE For T-shirts - Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The past, present and future of nicotine addiction | Mitch Zeller



Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, killing more people each year than alcohol, AIDS, car accidents, illegal drugs, murder and suicide combined... Credit: TED Duration: 17:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources United States: Precedential No. 36: TTAB Affirms Failure-To-Function Refusal Of TEXAS LOVE For T-Shirts, Rejects Equal Protection Argument - Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, P.C. The Board upheld a failure-to-function refusal of TEXAS LOVE for "hats, shirts," finding that the phrase "only serves as an expression of a concept or sentiment,...

Mondaq 6 days ago



