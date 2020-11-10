United States: NJ Announces Styrofoam Container, Paper And Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban - Duane Morris LLP
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Earlier today, November 4, 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that bans Styrofoam containers, and paper and single-use plastic bags over the upcoming years.
Earlier today, November 4, 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that bans Styrofoam containers, and paper and single-use plastic bags over the upcoming years.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources