United States: Jones Day Lawyers Contribute Chapter To "Commercial Litigation In New York State Courts" - Jones Day
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Jones Day lawyers Harold Gordon and Nina Yadava have authored a chapter for the recently released 5th edition of the well-regarded New York practice treatise, Commercial Litigation in New York State
