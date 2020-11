You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020



Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor



The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 6 days ago Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb Hopes To Retain His Seat Against Republican Sean Parnell In Pennsylvania



Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb is facing Sean Parnell in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District. The western Pennsylvania district encompasses the Pittsburgh suburbs and is home to all of Beaver.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago