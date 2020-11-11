Canada: Government Protection From COVID-Related Liability—Three Critical Concerns - McLeish Orlando LLP
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Ontario is proposing to protect from COVID-related liability any individual that made good faith efforts to act in accordance with public health guidance in Supporting Ontario's Recovery Act, 2020
