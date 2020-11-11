Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: AB 685 Establishes New COVID-19 Notice Requirements For California Employers - Foley & Lardner

Mondaq Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The COVID-19 pandemic has created innumerable challenges for employers around the country, not the least of which are a slew of obligations under federal, state, and local laws.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mask Mandates, Staying Home Cut COVID Cases In Delaware [Video]

Mask Mandates, Staying Home Cut COVID Cases In Delaware

Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative [Video]

Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

United States: New COVID-19 Notice Requirements For California Employers - Armstrong Teasdale LLP

 California has passed a new law (A.B. 685) requiring employers to notify employees and contractors in the event of "potential exposure" to COVID-19 and to notify...
Mondaq