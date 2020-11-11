United States: AB 685 Establishes New COVID-19 Notice Requirements For California Employers - Foley & Lardner
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The COVID-19 pandemic has created innumerable challenges for employers around the country, not the least of which are a slew of obligations under federal, state, and local laws.
Statewide stay-at-home orders and mask mandates in Delaware in the spring reduced COVID-19 cases by 82%. It also cut hospitalizations associated with the disease by 88%, says UPI. Deaths also dropped..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39Published
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative..