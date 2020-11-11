Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India: India's Ban On Chinese Apps: Recourse Under International Investment Law - Ikigai Law

Mondaq Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
In June 2020, the MEITY banned 59 mobile applications based out of China. Prateek Bagaria from Singularity Legal and Anirudh Rastogi from Ikigai Law discuss the possibility of a challenge against such action under ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like