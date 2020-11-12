Canada: Update On OEB Proceedings Addressing The Elimination Of Hydro One's Seasonal Rates - Aird & Berlis LLP Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

On September 23, 2020, we wrote about the Ontario Energy Board's dismissal of a motion to review and vary a 2015 decision that Hydro One Networks Inc. eliminate its seasonal customer class. 👓 View full article

