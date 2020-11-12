Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada: Courts In Ontario Start To Consider Force Majeure Clauses - Gowling WLG

Mondaq Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
In the recent case of Durham Sports Barn Inc. Bankruptcy Proposal ("Durham Sports"), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Court") ruled in favour of the landlord...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Canada: Ontario Courts Consider Force Majeure Clause In The Context Of COVID-19 - Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

 In Durham Sports Barn Inc. Bankruptcy Proposal, 2020 ONSC 5938 (Durham), the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the Court) found in favour of the landlord when...
Mondaq