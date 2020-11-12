UK: Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme Update: UK Government Guidance, 11 November 2020 - Mayer Brown
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
On 5 November, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("furlough scheme") would be extended to 31 March 2021.
On 5 November, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme ("furlough scheme") would be extended to 31 March 2021.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources