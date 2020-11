You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One?



Puerto Ricans have a critical choice to make on Election Day. Business Insider reports islanders will vote to decide if the US territory should move to become a state or be granted independence. If.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm



[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42 Published on September 18, 2020