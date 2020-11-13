Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada: City Of Montréal Publishes New Draft Of Bylaw 20-20-20 On Social, Affordable And Family Housing - Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg

Mondaq Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The City of Montréal has published the second version of the draft bylaw known as "20-20-20" to promote the construction of social, affordable and family housing in real estate development projects in the City.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner

Nearly 20% Of Americans Wouldn't Un-Invite Loved One With COVID-19 Symptoms To Thanksgiving Dinner 00:34

 UPI reports Ohio State University found nearly 40% of US residents plan to attend gatherings of ten or more people this holiday season. Despite concerns over the spread of COVID-19, one-third of respondents said they wouldn't ask attendees at holiday parties with family or friends to wear masks. The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents [Video]

Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents

Milwaukee is one of the best cities for food! We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike. Milwaukee Food and City toursTours..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:13Published
'Yes In My BackYard:' Local group proposing policy changes for affordable housing in St. Pete [Video]

'Yes In My BackYard:' Local group proposing policy changes for affordable housing in St. Pete

On Thursday, the group, “Yes In My BackYard” St. Pete will request from city council a referral to the Housing, Land Use and Transportation Committee to discuss policy changes to encourage the..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:22Published
Voter approval of Denver ballot measure 2B called 'monumental' [Video]

Voter approval of Denver ballot measure 2B called 'monumental'

Voters in the Mile High City have approved a .25 percent sales tax hike, to help fund more housing and services for the homeless. Voters in the Mile High City have approved a .25 percent sales tax..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:48Published