Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: DeWine Issues New Public Health Orders - Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff

Mondaq Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Governor DeWine held a press conference on November 11, 2020 to announce additional public health orders to enhance requirements for mask-wearing and to issue a warning about restaurants...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Allegheny County Leaders Say No New COVID-19 Orders Are Planned, But They Will 'Intervene If Necessary'

Allegheny County Leaders Say No New COVID-19 Orders Are Planned, But They Will 'Intervene If Necessary' 02:03

 "Although there are no new public health orders planned at this time, we will continue watching the situation in our county closely and we will intervene if necessary," Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Bogen said Thursday. KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes [Video]

Go (over) easy on the eggs: 'Egg-cess' consumption linked to diabetes

New research from the University of South Australia shows that excess egg consumption can increase your risk of diabetes. Conducted in partnership with the China Medical University, and Qatar..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Combating Price Hill overdoses through inclusive Zoom series [Video]

Combating Price Hill overdoses through inclusive Zoom series

A series of Zoom calls could change the way public health doctors attack drug addiction in Price Hill. They’re getting ideas from new partners – voices dripping with emotion and eye-opening..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:50Published
HamCo Public Health using social media to stop the spread [Video]

HamCo Public Health using social media to stop the spread

The social media posts are designed to combat what has become known as "COVID fatigue," especially prevalent among younger populations, who continue to make up a growing percentage of new cases across..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published