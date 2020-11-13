Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States: Governor Andrew Cuomo Signs Revised Anti-SLAPP Law To Deter Frivolous Lawsuits And Strengthen Free Speech Protections - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Mondaq Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
On November 10, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will expand First Amendment protections under New York's anti-SLAPP law by providing new tools for defendants to challenge frivolous lawsuits.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Governor Moves to Allow Citizens to Shoot 'Looters' [Video]

Florida Governor Moves to Allow Citizens to Shoot 'Looters'

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has drafted new “anti-mob” legislation to expand the state’s Stand Your Ground law.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Cuomo: WNY headed for micro-cluster restrictions due to rising COVID numbers [Video]

Cuomo: WNY headed for micro-cluster restrictions due to rising COVID numbers

Governor Andrew Cuomo will work with local officials over the weekend to develop a micro-cluster strategy aimed at tackling Western New York's rising COVID-19 numbers, the governor announced Friday..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:04Published
Thanksgiving Travelers To New York Must Have Proof Of Negative COVID Test, Gov. Cuomo Says [Video]

Thanksgiving Travelers To New York Must Have Proof Of Negative COVID Test, Gov. Cuomo Says

With the infection rate soaring around the nation as well as surrounding states, Gov. Andrew Cuomo took new actions Friday in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published