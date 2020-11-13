United States: Governor Andrew Cuomo Signs Revised Anti-SLAPP Law To Deter Frivolous Lawsuits And Strengthen Free Speech Protections - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
On November 10, 2020, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will expand First Amendment protections under New York's anti-SLAPP law by providing new tools for defendants to challenge frivolous lawsuits.
