Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Autonomy Act Signed Into Law - Jones Day
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Situation: On July 14, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act (the "HKAA"), the U.S. government's response to China's new National Security Law for Hong Kong.
