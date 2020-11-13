Global  
 

Hong Kong: The Hong Kong Autonomy Act Signed Into Law - Jones Day

Mondaq Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The Situation: On July 14, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act (the "HKAA"), the U.S. government's response to China's new National Security Law for Hong Kong.
News video: Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’ 03:51

 Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal [Video]

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.

Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign [Video]

Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign

They quit en masse after Beijing passed a resolution disqualifying four of their fellow legislators.

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

