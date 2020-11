Jeffrey Epstein nonprosecution agreement stemmed from ‘poor judgment,’ DOJ ethics office says Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Former U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta showed "poor judgment" when he agreed to a plea deal for Jeffrey Epstein, but he did not engage in professional… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published 14 hours ago Investigation into Epstein plea deal 02:06 A Justice Department review of the controversial non-prosecution agreement with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein concluded former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta exercised "poor judgment" in handling the case, according to a summary of the report released Thursday. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justice Department: Epstein prosecutor showed 'poor judgment'



A review of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation by the Department of Justice concluded that Alexander Acosta showed "poor judgment" in his handling of the case. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:49 Published 21 hours ago