United States: Washington's Increased Minimum Wage Will Bump Washington's Salary Threshold For Exempt Employees Above Federal Requirements On January 1, 2021 - Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Seyfarth Synopsis: On January 1, 2021, Washington's minimum wage will increase and will trigger the first in a series of increased salary thresholds...
United States: Overtime Salary Thresholds Increasing For Washington Employees - Lane Powell

 When Washington state's minimum wage increases on January 1, 2021, it will have a cascading effect.
Mondaq