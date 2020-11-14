United States: Washington's Increased Minimum Wage Will Bump Washington's Salary Threshold For Exempt Employees Above Federal Requirements On January 1, 2021 - Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Seyfarth Synopsis: On January 1, 2021, Washington's minimum wage will increase and will trigger the first in a series of increased salary thresholds...
