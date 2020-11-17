Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada: COVID-19 Update: The Alberta Government Announces New Targeted Public Health Measures To Curb The Growth Of COVID-19 - McCarthy Tétrault LLP

Mondaq Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
On November 12, 2020, the Alberta Government announced that new targeted public health measures come into effect on Friday, November 13 to help control the spread of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: New Public Health Order

New Public Health Order

 New Public Health Order

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kern County Public Health reports over 900 cases [Video]

Kern County Public Health reports over 900 cases

Kern County Public Health reported 918 COVID-19 cases this morning as we head into a holiday weekend.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:39Published
South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise [Video]

South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise

South Korea is introducing new restrictions to try and stem a third wave of coronavirus infections as winter starts.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Watch: Satyendar Jain distributes face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti [Video]

Watch: Satyendar Jain distributes face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain distributed face masks in Delhi’s Shakur Basti. Jain visited his assembly constituency on November 22. The Delhi health minister was seen distributing free masks..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published