Ireland: Solicitors' Fraud And Aggregation - Lord Bishop Of Leeds V Dixon Coles And Gill (A Firm) & Ors And Guide Dogs For The Blind Association V Box & Ors - Beale & Co

Mondaq Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
the High Court considered applications for summary judgment in the related cases of Lord Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles and Gill (A firm) and Guide Dogs for the Blind Association v Box.
