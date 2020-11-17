Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey: Business & Human Rights Series: 01 Why Are Human Rights Relevant To Business? - CETINKAYA

Mondaq Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
This is the first in a series of articles on business and human rights with a specific focus on businesses domiciled and operating in Turkey. The collection of articles in this series will make up the first-ever practical guide to business and human rights in Turkey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Human rights violation issue should be raised: Kashmir BSG IG on ceasefire violations by Pak

Human rights violation issue should be raised: Kashmir BSG IG on ceasefire violations by Pak 01:25

 Kashmir Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Rajesh Mishra reacted on multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan. He said that lot of harm was inflicted on civilians including damage to their properties and issue of human rights violation should be raised.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

G20 leaders promise fair access to coronavirus vaccines [Video]

G20 leaders promise fair access to coronavirus vaccines

Group says it will ‘spare no effort’ in distributing vaccines and pledges debt relief for poor countries, but final communique gives few details.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published
Chile protesters call on the gov't to release political prisoners [Video]

Chile protesters call on the gov't to release political prisoners

Demonstrations once again turn violent as Chileans demand the president’s resignation and the release of political prisoners.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:13Published
Peru police accused of rights violations during protests [Video]

Peru police accused of rights violations during protests

Peru's police face allegations of excessive violence during last week's protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Turkey: Business And Human Rights Series: E 01 What Companies Operating In Turkey Need To Know - CETINKAYA

 In this episode, Cetinkaya team member Atakan Gungordu discusses Business & Human Rights highlighting current international and Turkish considerations with Head...
Mondaq