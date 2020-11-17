Turkey: Business & Human Rights Series: 01 Why Are Human Rights Relevant To Business? - CETINKAYA
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
This is the first in a series of articles on business and human rights with a specific focus on businesses domiciled and operating in Turkey. The collection of articles in this series will make up the first-ever practical guide to business and human rights in Turkey.
