United States: How Insurance Policies Could Mitigate The Impact Of COVID-19 For The Entertainment Industry - Venable LLP

United States: How Insurance Policies Could Mitigate The Impact Of COVID-19 For The Entertainment Industry
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () As we pass eight months since COVID-19 was first declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, those in media, entertainment, and the arts continue to grapple with the virus's impact on their business.
AMC Entertainment is the largest theater chain in the United States, according to Business Insider. The company will now allow people to rent out its theaters for as little as $99. The Private Theatre..
As the restaurant industry continues to struggle, the pandemic has claimed Friendly's as its latest victim. Business Insider reports Friendly's filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. Friendly's CEO..
Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know. That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which..
