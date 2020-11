You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UC Campuses Take Part In Smartphone Tracing Pilot Program To Limit Spread Of COVID-19



Several University of California schools – including UCLA -- will begin taking part next week in a pilot program which uses smart phone technology to help with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Tina.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:17 Published 5 days ago City of Racine: Can't keep up with contact tracing, will prioritize cases



With a record number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, one city says it can’t keep up with contact tracing. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago 'Could be third wave': Satyendar Jain on rising COVID cases in Delhi



Updating on rising coronavirus cases in Delhi, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, contract tracing has been intensified in national capital. He also said it could be third wave, however, need to wait.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago