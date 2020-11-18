India: Supreme Court Of India On Trial By Media - Karanjawala & Company
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
The only saving grace, it seems is that the Lady of Justice is blind. If she could see the slow but steady decline of the our moral standards as a society surely her head would hang in shame
The only saving grace, it seems is that the Lady of Justice is blind. If she could see the slow but steady decline of the our moral standards as a society surely her head would hang in shame
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources